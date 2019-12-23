|
|
MARANO, Mona M., age 87, of Taylor, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Dominick Marano. Loving mother of John Marano and Anne (David) Lumley. Dearest grandmother of Zachary Marano and Rory Lumley. She is also survived by her sisters Joan Johnson-Meyer and Deanna Matthews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil Martti and Vianna Woodbury, sisters Jolene Borne and Toni Levine. Service was Saturday, 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 1-8 p.m. Entombment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 29, 2019