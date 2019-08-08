Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St Pius X Catholic Church
14101 Superior St.
Southgate, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St Pius X Catholic Church
14101 Superior St.
Southgate, MI
MORRIS D. PRATER


1933 - 2019
MORRIS D. PRATER Obituary
Prater, Morris D, Jr. August 6, 2019. Age 86 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Charlotte. Loving father of Valerie (Michael) McCarthy, Sandra Youngberg, Kenneth (Chella), Pamela (Gary) McGowan, Lisa (Larry) Bohr, Thomas (Shannon) and Krista (Sean) Musial. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2:00 – 8:00 PM, Family Sharing 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes – Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM, St Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior St., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019
