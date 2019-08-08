|
|
Prater, Morris D, Jr. August 6, 2019. Age 86 of Southgate. Beloved husband of Charlotte. Loving father of Valerie (Michael) McCarthy, Sandra Youngberg, Kenneth (Chella), Pamela (Gary) McGowan, Lisa (Larry) Bohr, Thomas (Shannon) and Krista (Sean) Musial. Also survived by 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2:00 – 8:00 PM, Family Sharing 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes – Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Instate, Monday, August 12, 2019, 10:30 AM until time of Mass 11:00 AM, St Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior St., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019