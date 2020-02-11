|
Murrel Gualls. Age 87 of Taylor. February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Loving father of David (Rita) Qualls, Teresa Qualls and Brad (Stacie) Qualls. Proud grandpa of Brian, Michelle (Chad), Kimberly, Matthew and Giana. Dear uncle of Gary, Michael, Patricia and Sandy. Preceded in death by grandson Michael McQuiston. For visitation and service times please call The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes 313-386-6600 or visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020