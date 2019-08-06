|
Nadim Haddad, 72, of Dearborn died on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years to Cheryl. Loving father of Kimberlee (Charles) Crispin, Derek (Paula), and Brian. Proud grandfather of Joseph, Collin, Abram, Nikolas, and Brynn. Brother of Maurice (Carol) and Costandi (Andrea). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 12-9PM at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Mass on Thursday, August 8, 11AM (Instate 10:30AM) at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, 48120.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 7, 2019