Scharboneau, Naida Chernow. June 11, 2020. Age 93 of Trenton. Naida was born on July 16, 1926 to Michael and Dorothy (nee: Dubenin) Chernow of Saginaw, MI. Saintly wife of the late Nelson “Gus” Scharboneau. Wonderful mother of Vincent (Marcia), Gregory (Mary Ann), Sherrie Roche (Thomas Gouth) and the late Lisa Arthur. Awesome grandmother of Gregory II, Jessica, Alisa, Dana, Kendra, Neil, Alec, Michael and terrific great grandmother of Hannah, Dominic, Benjamin, Nate, Blaise and Sophie. Naida graduated from U of M with a B.S. in Kinesiology (Physical Education) and Mathematics and was a Counselor and Instructor at the National Music Camp at Interlochen, MI. She taught in the Trenton Public Schools and substituted in many local schools from Kindergarten to Adult Education. Naida was a charter member of Faith United Methodist Church of Trenton and she enjoyed gardening, crafts and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Dorothy Chernow and her sister Olive Chernow. Visitation is on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at 4 p.m. both at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton. Memorial contributions to honor Naida’s life may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, Trenton Memorial Garden or Music Department. To share a memory visit:

