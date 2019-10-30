Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Nancy A. Asmus

Asmus, Nancy A. October 28, 2019. Age 87 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Gerald Asmus. Loving mother of Diane (Keith) Lenderman, Mark, Kurt (Kimberly) and daughter-in-law Marci (Jerry) Southers. Dearest grandmother of Jaime (Adam) Sinutko, Mary (Nicholas) Demyanovich, Jeremy (Gail), Kristin (Shawn) McConnell, Kyle (Theresa), Chad (Courtney) and the late Jeffrey. Dear great grandmother to Zachary, Ethan, Elijah, Griffin, Declan, Naomi, Alexander, Mia, Molly, Matilda, Gracelyn, Julian, Aidan, Asher, Abbott, Anderson, Adelaide, Arwen and the late Jacobi. Dear sister of Ruth Asmus, Frances Neidert and Don (Betty) Gilomen. Visitation November 1, 2019, 3-8 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-The Thon Center, 2760 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate November 2, 2019, 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 465 Oak Street, Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019
