Nancy G. Ebel, May 26, 1938 – January 4, 2020, Age 81, of Crossville, TN formerly from Grosse Ile, MI, passed away January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald R. Ebel. Preceded in death by her father, Jess W. Williams, Sr. Survived by her mother, Gladys M. Williams and brother, Jess (Dianne) W. Williams, Jr. Cherished aunt to Mary Ann (Rick) Nicholas and Emily (David) Price. As a former 4th grade teacher, Nancy was passionate about education and touched the lives of many children. Her talents included painting, tennis and music. She loved hiking and caring for her birds. A memorial is planned for April 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Crossville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020