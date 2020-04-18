|
Jones, Nancy I. April 15, 2020 Age 64. Loving and generous aunt of Jeffrey R. (Kristi) Jones. Beloved Great Aunt of Evelyn, Ashley, Autumn, Sienna Jones. Daughter of the late Margaret "Betty" Marish and Donald L. Jones. Loving sister of the late James R. Jones. Blessed by many lifelong friends including her caring friend Genie Fisher. Also survived by faithful companions Jameson and Faith. A lifelong Dearborn resident, Nancy (aka ‘Ace’ and ‘Bakey’) enjoyed 60’s music, volunteering at Dog Aide, spoiling her family, and making friends smile. Memorial Service TBD (after pandemic) at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Memorials to Dog Aide 3939 Charing Cross; Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 and Methodist Children's Home Society 26645 W. Six Mile Rd.; Redford, MI 48240-2319.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2020