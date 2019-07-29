Home

Nancy Jane Devereaux

Nancy Jane Devereaux Obituary
Devereaux, Nancy Jane; May 29, 1934 - July 22, 2019; of Wyandotte. July 22, 2019. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Raymond Devereaux. Loving mother of Toni (the late Dana) Marcum, Shelley Valerius, Michael Devereaux and Joseph (Monica) Devereaux. Preceded in death by siblings; Virginia, Robert, Paul, Maryann, Gloria, Patricia, Dixie, Ronald and Donald. Beloved grandmother of Chelsie, Gina, David and Joey. Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services were held at Czopek Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 with a luncheon following the Service at Portofino on the water. Private burial will be held at Michigan Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 31, 2019
