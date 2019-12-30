Home

Nancy Jane Miko

Nancy Jane Miko, Age 71 of Dearborn, Michigan passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. She was born December 19, 1948 in Toledo Ohio to her parents Glenn and Alice Earle. Nancy was a 3rd grade teacher at Highview Elementary School in Dearborn Hgts for 25 years. She also was the President of the Laryngectomees Group called ‘Anamilo’, meaning to speak again at the Karmanos Group in Detroit. After her surgery she went back to teaching for 5 more years before retiring. She was also a long time member of the Village Herb Association at Greenfield Village, the Michigan Herb Association and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 217 in Wyandotte, Michigan. She is survived by her beloved husband George of 47 years, sons George Jr and wife Katy, Donald, soon to be wife Anne. Daughter Ellen Warren and Husband Joe with 2 grandchildren Nancy and Garry. She is also survived by her sisters Susan Schuelke and Becky Walega.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020
