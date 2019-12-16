Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Nancy Joan Miller

Nancy Joan Miller Obituary
Miller, Nancy Joan. December 15, 2019. Age 84 of Southgate. Beloved wife of Michael N. Loving mother of Michael R. (Debbie), Mark N. (Karen), Richard J. and Robert J. (Cheryl). Dearest grandmother of Madison, Haley (Jeremey) Blaskay and Amanda (Nick) Kischuk. Great grandmother of three. Dear sister of Lawrence (Carol) Peters. Also survived by nieces Kim (Rob) Draper, Jenny (John) Reiter, Cyndi (Michael) Kensinger and nephew Timothy (Tamara) Peters. Preceded in death by brother James Peters. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019, 2:00-9:00 PM. Service Friday, December 20, 2019, 11:00 AM. Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019
