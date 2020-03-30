|
|
Mioczynski, Nancy. March 27, 2020. Age 71 of Brownstown. Beloved wife of Frank Mioczynski. Loving mother of Melissa (Dan) Brutto and Steve Mioczynski. Dear sister of Sandy Paluszek and Chris Tojek. Loving step sister of Walter Widzinski Jr. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Bazylewicz, step father Walter Widzinski as well as her siblings Kay Zander, Patty Morgan and Jeane Mullins. Nancy will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Due to the current restrictions on public gathering and for the safety of our family & our community, we ask that services are limited and private. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Nancy’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020