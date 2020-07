Or Copy this URL to Share

Naomi Chaput, age 65, of River Rouge. Most beloved mother to Sally (Quintin) and grammy to Karis Quinn. Daughter of the late Emil and Marion Chaput. Beloved sister to Irene Chaput, Rosanne (David )Lamb, Judy (James) Hettrick, the late Emil Chaput Jr., Jerry Chaput, Sally (Robert) Fater and Margaret (Dennis) Atwood. Loving aunt to many and admirable friend to all. "If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours"



