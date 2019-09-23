|
?Neil D. Allen, 84, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on September 20, 2019. He celebrated 59 years of marriage in June with his wife Jean, who survives him. Father of Beth Allen, Pamela Allen Griffith (Timothy), and David Allen (Neelam). Grandfather to Cassandra Walcyzk (Mark) and great-grandfather to Jace, Jax, and Colt. Brother of John L. Allen (Jeanne) and Glenn Allen (Melissa), as well as the late Judith Miller (Delbert). He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and several beloved cousins. Neil leaves myriad friends worldwide from eight decades of enjoying life to the fullest. A graduate of George Williams College, he worked for 40-plus years with the YMCA, serving in positions in Ohio and Michigan, including director of the Dearborn, Michigan YMCA. He was a proud Navy reservist and had a life-long love of anything related to ships and aviation. After retirement, Neil dedicated himself to model railroading, and most recently took an active role in the large-scale renovation of the Henry Ford Village model railroad layout. Neil’s rich bass/baritone voice graced the back row of his church choirs and the Henry Ford Village chorus. And many from his YMCA youth director days will remember his campfire song-leading and bugle-playing at Y camps. He served as President of the Dearborn Rotary Club in 1985-86, where he was very involved in youth scholarships, Santa Snaps, and helping youngsters fish in the pond at Ford Field during Homecoming. His involvement in Rotary led our family to host our dear exchange student sister Kumiko Tanaka Suge, now living in Japan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m., at the Chapel at Henry Ford Village, 15101 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Neil’s name to the Henry Ford Village Model Railroad Club, or to the Dearborn Rotary Club.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 25, 2019