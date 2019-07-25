Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for nora wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

nora jeanne wild

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
nora jeanne wild Obituary
WILD, Nora J., age 74, of Trenton, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E. Wild. Loving mother of Mary (Richard) Ratliff, Margaret (David) Wilson, James K. (Alison) Wild and Chris (Vanessa) Wild. Dearest grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ellen (Ahmed) Gama, Norman (Carmen) Newell, Paul (the late Camille) Newell, brother-in-law Robert (Gloria) Wild. Nora was an avid volunteer in the local community. Visitation is Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now