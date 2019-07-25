|
WILD, Nora J., age 74, of Trenton, July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James E. Wild. Loving mother of Mary (Richard) Ratliff, Margaret (David) Wilson, James K. (Alison) Wild and Chris (Vanessa) Wild. Dearest grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ellen (Ahmed) Gama, Norman (Carmen) Newell, Paul (the late Camille) Newell, brother-in-law Robert (Gloria) Wild. Nora was an avid volunteer in the local community. Visitation is Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Service is Monday, 11 a.m. Her cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019