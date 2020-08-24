1/1
Norene K. (Pangborn) Cozad Mackenzie, age 78, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home in Lupton, MI with her daughter by her side. She was born on March 13, 1942 in Pontiac to Leo and Maxine (Robertson) Pangborn. Norene had lived in West Twin Lake Resort in Lupton for many years previously of West Branch and Dearborn, MI. Norene was a member at the Trinity Episcopal Church in West Branch for 15 years, and worked for Morris Richardson Real Estate in West Branch for 17 years. She was affectionately referred to as “Maxine” to those at work. She enjoyed visiting the West Branch Library. She was a huge animal lover of cats and dogs and enjoyed a fine glass of wine. Norene is survived by her daughter, Carol (Paul) Hubbell of Alger; son, Michael (Lori Baker) Cozad of West Branch; and grandchildren, Nicole Zolna and Erika Zolna both of Livonia, Jason Cozad, Madison Cozad and Nick Cozad all of West Branch. Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. Visitation will be held with precautions, due to the current pandemic, limiting the number of attendees at a given time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogemaw County Humane Society and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be shared at www.steuernolmclaren.com

