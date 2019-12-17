|
Norine E. Sanscrainte (Beach), age 91 of Allen Park, formerly of Johannesburg, MI. Passed away December 16, 2019; born January 23,1928 in Detroit. Wife of the late Norman. Mother of Charles (Linda) and Harold. Grandmother of Shannon (Adam) Harrison and Lindsey (Adam) Seabloom. Great-grandmother of Lauren and Aiden Harrison and Maci Seabloom. Per Norine’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment service will take place at “The Lighthouse” located on the banks of the Huron River, on the grounds of Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019