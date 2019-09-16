|
Age 91. September 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Pete Fusco. Loving mother of Anthony (Danette), Steven (Christine) and Joe (Pamela) Fusco. Dear sister of Enes Gampe, Lola Singh and the late Martha Riach. 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation 2:00pm - 8:00pm with 7:00pm Rosary Thursday, September 19 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Funeral service 10:00am Friday, September 20 (In state from 9:30am) at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence (at Wick), Allen Park. Sign online guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019