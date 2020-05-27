Norman Charles Kohlstrand, 74, of Riverview, on May 26, 2020, after battling numerous COVID-19-like health issues. Remembered as an honest, hardworking, funny, caring man who had a positive impact on those who knew him. Born April 15, 1946, in Detroit to Carl A. and Jeanne (DeVigan) Kohlstrand. Grew up in Detroit Beach and Garden City. Graduated from Garden City High School in 1964. Served in the Air Force 1965–69, including in Vietnam. As an Air Force pararescue technician (“PJ”), saved lives by parachuting into North Vietnam territory, shark-infested waters, and other dangerous situations. Earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. On Aug. 25, 1966, helped recover an unmanned Apollo capsule after a post-test flight splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. After his military service, married Kathleen Hoolehan of Detroit in 1968, started a family, and moved to Brownstown Township in 1974. For 15 years, served as a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Earned a bachelor of science from Madonna College (1979) and a law degree from the Detroit College of Law (1989). Long worked as an attorney in private practice, specializing in criminal defense work and also serving as a city prosecutor, notably in Lincoln Park. An avid boater, was active in the West River Yacht and Cruising Club and served as commodore in 2007. Lived in Huron Township from 1990 to 2014, then in Riverview. Preceded in death by his wife Kathleen; his parents; a brother, Armand; and a sister, Yvonne Snabes. Survived by three married sons: John and Martha Larson Kohlstrand of Geneva, Ill., Kelly Kohlstrand and Maria Ocacio of Wyandotte, and Michael and Odele (Rademan) Kohlstrand of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Also survived by three grandchildren; beloved nieces, nephews, and in-laws; dear friend Cindy Alderson of Lincoln Park; and a cat, Mindy. A celebration of life will be planned at a later, safer time. Arrangements to be handled by the Toledo Cremation Society.



