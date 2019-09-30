Home

Norman Clark

Norman Clark Obituary
Clark, Norman age 63 of Wyandotte, passed away September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie-Elena Clark, Loving Dad of Tony (Elizabeth) Clark, Loving Brother of Vicki L (William) Brochue, Deb (Bruce) Makinney, Paula Fowler Howard. Dearest Uncle of Timothy Prokurat, April (Clayton) Butts, Janine Gray, Joseph (Liz) Brochue, Matthew (Aleta) Brochue, Jessica (Josh) Kinne, Benjamin Kennedy, and David Kennedy. Also survived by Brother-In-Law Gerald (Sandy) Prokurat, Sister-In-Law Lori (Warren) Kennedy, Aunt Camerina Mares. Preceded in death by Parents Paul E and Barbara A Clark, Step Mother Irene Fowler Clark, Brother Kevin Clark, Sister Sandra Clark.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
