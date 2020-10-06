Norman Curren, 90, of Cleveland, TN (formerly of Lincoln Park, Michigan and born in Granville, West Virginia) passed away at his home, surrounded by loved ones on October 4, 2020. Norman married the love of his life, Glenna (nee Drews) in 1950 and remained married until his passing. Together, Norman and Glenna raised five children who all survive him; Norma (Buz) Randy (Karen), Dan, David (Laura), Pam (Steve). Norman was also “Pap” to eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Norman was born and raised in West Virginia, the youngest son of John and Julia Curren, and moved to Michigan after serving in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a General Foreman at Chrysler and moved to Tennessee in retirement. Norman was a semi-professional baseball player in his youth, an avid golfer & bowler, history buff, and animal lover. He made lifelong friends in the Navy, during his tenure at Chrysler, and with the LeJeune Street block of neighbors. We will all miss him dearly, until we meet again. The Curren family will have a private family graveside service at Fort Hill Veterans Cemetery in Cleveland, TN with Father Michael Nolan officiating. Companion Funeral Home are honored to assist the Curren family with these arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army, ASPCA, or any charity of the donor’s choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store