IMES, Ollie N., age 87, of Trenton, February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Imes. Loving mother of Jack (Cindy) Imes Jr., Rick Imes, Phil (Annette) Imes, Mike Imes, Linda Imes, Beth Imes, Rob Imes and Katherine Imes. Dearest grandmother of several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also remembered by her caregiver Ashlee Reeves. Arrangements made at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Her cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019