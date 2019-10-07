|
|
QUEDNAU, Otto G. W., age 81, of Dundee, October 06, 2019. Beloved husband of Shelley Quednau. Loving father of Julie (Doug Tyna) Quednau, Jody (Michelle Edelman) Quednau and Torrey (Barbara) Quednau. Dearest grandfather of Brodie, Brittney, Lindsay, Camron, Rob, Lindsay-Marie, Matthew and Corrin and great-grandfather of 2. He is also survived by his siblings Sabine (Gunther) Frommann, Dennis (Pat) Quednau, Wilbert (Christine) Quednau and Susan (Ken) Morrison. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Gertrud Quednau and his brothers Hans Walter Quednau, Erwin Quednau, Ernest Quednau, Karl Quednau and Herbert Quednau. Service is Friday, 12:00. PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM . Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019