Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Quednau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto George Wilhelm Quednau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otto George Wilhelm Quednau Obituary
QUEDNAU, Otto G. W., age 81, of Dundee, October 06, 2019. Beloved husband of Shelley Quednau. Loving father of Julie (Doug Tyna) Quednau, Jody (Michelle Edelman) Quednau and Torrey (Barbara) Quednau. Dearest grandfather of Brodie, Brittney, Lindsay, Camron, Rob, Lindsay-Marie, Matthew and Corrin and great-grandfather of 2. He is also survived by his siblings Sabine (Gunther) Frommann, Dennis (Pat) Quednau, Wilbert (Christine) Quednau and Susan (Ken) Morrison. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Gertrud Quednau and his brothers Hans Walter Quednau, Erwin Quednau, Ernest Quednau, Karl Quednau and Herbert Quednau. Service is Friday, 12:00. PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM . Interment in Michigan Memorial Park. www.mimemorial.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now