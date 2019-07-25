Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Cemetery
otto lichtfusz Obituary
Otto Lichtfusz, age 90 of Allen Park, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Budapest, Hungary, Otto was the son of Nicholas and Anna (Zeller) Lichtfusz. He married the love of his life, Irmgard Groetsch, in 1951. Sadly she preceded him in death June 24, 2016. A founding member of the Downriver Germania Club, Otto worked as a Tinsmith with General Motors for over 30 years, retiring in 1989. Otto leaves to cherish his memory a son Eric Lichtfusz. A celebration of his life was Friday at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Schossau of Metro City Church officiated. For more information, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 28, 2019
