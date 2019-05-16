|
|
Adams, Pamela, age 71, passed away May 9th, 2019, a lifelong resident of Dearborn, Michigan. Beloved mother of Carrie (Michael) James and Kimberly (Michael) Kerstetter. Dear grandmother of Jordan, Andrew, Lauren, Austin, Sebastian, Mikaela, and Amber. Cherished sister of Mark (Candy) Adams, Marsha (Mark) Stromberg, Larry Adams, Claudia (Bryan) Werth, and the late Bryan Adams. Treasured daughter of Ervin and the late Toni. Pamela led a life that was dedicated to her family and her community in Dearborn. She gave readily of herself to anyone in need. She was compassionate and valued the needs of her family, friends, and community. She was truly a bright and shining star who was able to touch so many lives in a positive way. Pamela will be missed dearly by all. A Memorial Service in Pamela's honor will be held Thursday, May 30th at Park Place, 23400 Park St., Dearborn, MI 48124. Gathering will be from 4-8PM with a special celebratory program starting at 5PM. Donations may be made in Pamela's name to the Dearborn Education Foundation. Please RSVP to the memorial service and share a memory at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 19, 2019