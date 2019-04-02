|
|
Marcoux, Pamela K. March 30, 2019. Age 68 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Claude. Loving mother of Penelope (David) Oppie, Leichmann (Wade) Twiner and Rachel (fiancé Timothy Torces). Dearest grandmother of Sarah Ann, Joshua, Harrison and Gabriel. Dear sister of Terry and Becky. Visitation, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1:00-9:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Thursday, April 4, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019