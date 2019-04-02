Home

St Joseph
353 Elm St
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church
344 Elm St.
Wyandotte, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church
344 Elm St.
Wyandotte, MI
Pamela K. Marcoux

Pamela K. Marcoux Obituary
Marcoux, Pamela K. March 30, 2019. Age 68 of Wyandotte. Beloved wife of Claude. Loving mother of Penelope (David) Oppie, Leichmann (Wade) Twiner and Rachel (fiancé Timothy Torces). Dearest grandmother of Sarah Ann, Joshua, Harrison and Gabriel. Dear sister of Terry and Becky. Visitation, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1:00-9:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Thursday, April 4, 2019, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019
