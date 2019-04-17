Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Patricia A. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Martin Obituary
Martin, Patricia A. April 11, 2019. Age 73 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of Dennis. Loving mother of Patricia Gesch, Craig (Cheryl) Hall, Shelly (Steve) Schwarz and Kevin (Jessica) Bryon. Dearest grandmother of Dustin Hall, Jay Gesch, Tyler Schwarz and Corey Schwarz. Dear sister of Judy Bourdeau. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Mary Romaine, and sister Mary Anne Zevas. Memorial Gathering, Saturday, May 4, 2019, 1:00 – 8:00 PM, with a Memorial Service at 6:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. Memorials appreciated to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019
