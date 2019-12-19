|
Allstaedt, Patricia Ann, age 71, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born February 21, 1948 in Lawrenceburg, TN, daughter of the late John William Dixon & Lillie Mae (Andrews) Dixon. Patricia worked as a hairdresser, and was a loving wife and mother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Dave Allstaedt, a retired Lincoln Park Fire Chief now residing in Fairfield Glade; sons, David Jacques, CA and Kenneth Jacques (Jennifer), MI; daughter, Marsha Jacques, OH; step-son, David Allstaedt (Jessie), MI; step-daughter, Danielle Patrick (Branden), MI; sister, Wanda Savopoulos (Nick), MI; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Morgan Justice, MI; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her late father-in-law, Emery Allstaedt, was a retired Police Lieutenant from Lincoln Park Police Department In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her son, Michael Jacques. In order to honor Patricia’s wishes, the family will have a private memorial service. Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019