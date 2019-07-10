Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
BABER, Patricia A., age 80, of Woodhaven, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. Baber. Loving mother of Debra (Jim) Boren, Shari (Mike) Wheeler and Michael (Robin) Baber. Dearest grandmother of Michael (Jill), Jason (Cassi), Craig, Johnny and Noelle and great-grandmother of Maddie, Addie and Kinsley. She is also survived by her siblings Charlotte (Dennis) Szkarlat, Dorothy (Jack) O’Donnell, Raymond Orsick and Fred (Janie) Orsick. She is preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Martha Orsick. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , . Service was Friday, 11:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Thursday, 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 14, 2019
