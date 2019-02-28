|
Hultgren, Patricia Ann, age 75, of Columbia, TN passed away February 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Elisabeth Tabbert Summers; husband, Darwin Hultgren; and granddaughter, Constance Ferrell. Survived by sons, Kevin (Margaret) Hultgren, Mark (Cindy) Hultgren and Stephen (Jennifer) Hultgren; grandchildren, Ethan, Isabelle & Elijah Hultgren, Jonathon, Alexandra, Emily & Jacob Hultgren, and Jay Ferrell; great grandchildren, Matthew & Kaydence Ferrell; and brother, Gerald (Shirley) Summers. Funeral service will be conducted 11AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2640 Buckner Road, Thompson Station, TN with Rev. Curt Hoover officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the . SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931-486-0059
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019