Patricia Ann Kaepp
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Kaepp announce her passing on November 21, 2020 at the age of 73. She passed with her children and family by her side after a cruel battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her mom and (step)dad, Geneva and Gus; her brothers Stanley and Teddy; her sister Theresa; and her great-granddaughter, Willow. She is survived by her two children, Fred (Teresa) Kaepp and Alice Daugherty; five grandchildren, Storm, Shelby, Carpenter, Cassie, and Alyssa, and other family and friends. As a young, modern woman of the 1960’s, her elegance and beauty propelled her into a Senior Flight Attendant career with Allegheny Airlines. She often regaled her family with stories of her travels and spoke fondly of cruising Atlantic City in her Pontiac GTO. A day never went by that her hair, make-up, and long, red nails weren’t done. She took pride in her appearance and in her home which she kept in pristine condition. She raised her children on a farm and served the best home cooked meals imaginable. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, planting petunias and tending to her flower beds, playing a little bingo, grilling a good steak, telling family lore over a cup of coffee, and watching a good movie. One was always welcome at her home. She is loved and will be sorely missed. Arrangements at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
