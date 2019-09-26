|
|
Patricia Ann Miller, age 77, resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, of natural causes, surrounded by loved ones after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Patricia was born on January 11, 1942, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Andrew and Helen (Zukowski) Konieczny. She married Joseph Miller and they raised three children, Jeffery, Jill, and Christopher, in Wyandotte, Michigan, and then in Phoenix, Arizona, where the family moved in 1976. She later lived on Anna Maria Island, Florida, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tucson, Arizona, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Patricia was a free spirit. After devoting herself to raising her three children, she set out to seek adventure. She loved the ocean and sailing, traveling, and even went skydiving. Patricia was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1998 and took part in innovations for the disease management, receiving deep brain stimulation implants at the age of 71 and agreeing to be the first ever single surgery patient for the implants at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow’s Neurological Institute. When her three grandchildren were born, she focused her life on caring for them and was most happy spending time with family and keeping up with all the grandchildren’s activities. "Grammy" as she was known to her three grandchildren, Mason, Evan, and Payton, found great joy in spoiling them whenever possible. She was the oldest of three sisters and will be missed dearly by her sisters, Andrea and Cynthia. Although she was challenged with Parkinson’s disease for 20 years, she never let it keep her from making the most of each day, caring for grandchildren, and traveling, and she remains an inspiration for us for her caring, perseverance, and spirit. A memorial service is planned for the spring. Memorial gifts may be given to support Parkinson's Research and Outreach through "Barrow Neurological Foundation", 124 W. Thomas Rd, Ste 250, Phoenix AZ 85013, or www.supportbarrow.org. Arrangements by Wolfe Memorial, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019