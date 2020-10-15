Patricia Anne Penman 69 of The Life Care Center, Orange Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Patty was born December 8, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the daughter of Thomas S. Penman (deceased) and Susie T. (Sabo) Penman (deceased). She is survived by her sister Jeanette J. (Penman) Merrill of Fleming Island, Florida and brother Thomas Penman and wife Lori of Newport News, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews and cousins. Patty and her twin sister Sandra (Sandy) K. (Penman) Shimun, also (deceased), were the inspiration for the founding of and among the first graduates of the Penrickton Nursery for the Blind now known as The Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor, Michigan. Patty also graduated from the Michigan School for the Blind in Lansing, Michigan. She loved her family, God, music and her Detroit Tigers, Lions, and Red Wings. Patty and her mother would travel yearly to see the Tigers at Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida. Burial will be private at the Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan. Memorial donations may be made to The Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor Michigan. www.penrickton.com