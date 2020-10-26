Patricia Caroline (Hadley) Richards died with her daughters by her side, October 12, 2020 in Duluth MN. Her smile and spunkiness remained despite Alzheimer’s Disease. Pat was born September 11, 1928 in Dearborn Michigan to Ethel (Norris) and Henry (Harry) Hadley. Pat graduated from Dearborn High School where she studied photography, and proudly took part in many reunions. She was a proud resident of Dearborn for 85 years. She developed a strong work ethic growing up in her parents’ grocery store which continued to her retirement at age 63 as a manager for Winkelman’s stores in Detroit. Her love of animals and music was lifelong, joining a jazz club with friends later in life. In 2013, Pat moved to Duluth Minnesota to live with daughter Candice. In 2017 Pat moved into a memory care residence, receiving excellent care and nightly visits from her daughters until March 2020 COVID restrictions. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elaine Lee (Stanley) Passage, former husband William M. Richards and nephew Denis Passage. She is survived by her daughters: Candice Richards, Kristen Richards of Dearborn, and Karla Richards (Chris Kondogan) of Duluth. Grandsons Scott (Anna Moga) Solowiej of St. Paul, Sean Solowiej of Albuquerque NM; Great-Grandsons Benjamin, Thomas and Elan Solowiej; niece Michelle (Richard) Rummel, nephew Richard (Carol) Passage, cousin Jack McCloud, loyal friend Hanna Hasty, many grandnieces and nephews and loving friends old and new. Patricia’s ashes will be returned home to Dearborn, Michigan in Spring 2021 when family and friends can gather. Please consider donations to The Alzheimer's Association
or SPCA in your area.