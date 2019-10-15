Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Patricia D. McKelvey

Patricia D. McKelvey Obituary
McKelvey, Patricia D. October 11, 2019. Age 63 of North Fort Myers, FL. Formally of Flat Rock, MI. Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Loving mother of Jennifer (Mark), William (Megan), Kenneth (Nicole), Andrew (KC), and Maggie (Jamie) Boggess. Dearest grandmother of eighteen grandchildren. Dear sister of Brenda (Jim) Brucker, Sharon (Daniel) Smith, Denise (Wally) Wilds, and Carolyn (Dave) Kimball. Preceded in death by parents Armond and Altaina Jones and grandson Kenneth R. McKelvey. Visitation, Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1-8 p.m. Service at 5 p.m, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019
