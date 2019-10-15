|
|
McKelvey, Patricia D. October 11, 2019. Age 63 of North Fort Myers, FL. Formally of Flat Rock, MI. Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Loving mother of Jennifer (Mark), William (Megan), Kenneth (Nicole), Andrew (KC), and Maggie (Jamie) Boggess. Dearest grandmother of eighteen grandchildren. Dear sister of Brenda (Jim) Brucker, Sharon (Daniel) Smith, Denise (Wally) Wilds, and Carolyn (Dave) Kimball. Preceded in death by parents Armond and Altaina Jones and grandson Kenneth R. McKelvey. Visitation, Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1-8 p.m. Service at 5 p.m, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2019