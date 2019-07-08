|
|
Kucharek, Patricia Doriene. June 28, 2019. Age 88 of Taylor. Loving mother of Thomas (Rosemary) Kucharek, Marilyn (Jim) Hayes, Victor (Janice) Kucharek, Vincent Kucharek, Patricia (Robert) Hancz, Rosemarie (Murphy) Saunders and Margaret Darrow. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter Mary Kucharek, sister Ann Storey and Tessie Schultz and parents Gordon and Martha Thompson. Memorial Gathering Friday, July 19, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass 10:30 AM, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 14101 Superior, Southgate. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on July 10, 2019