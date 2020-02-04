|
Patricia Long, 90, of Dearborn Michigan, died January 23, 2020. Pat Long, daughter of Frank and Anna, passed away peacefully on January 23 at her home in Dearborn with her eldest son Jim at her side. She is survived by her former husband James (1954-1986), daughter Michelle, three sons Jim (and Judith), David (and Cathy), and Bradley (and Marilyn), and grandson James. Pat’s family and friends were immensely supportive along with Angela’s Hospice care, and other devoted caregivers who helped Pat to spend her final year contently and comfortably in her own home. Pat grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania during the Great Depression with her mother, brother Stan, and two sisters, Helen and Bertha, but without her father who died when she was two. After high school, she moved to the Detroit area where she remained and lived a full and interesting life. In addition to being an accomplished woman, wife, mother, and homemaker, for 3 decades she worked as a ballroom dance instructor, first with Arthur Murray and then privately. Pat received her Masters Degree from the University of Michigan Dearborn while working and raising a family. She was a favorite high school substitute teacher in Dearborn, and then later a Disability Examiner for the State of Michigan, retiring in the 1990s. Pat was a long time member of the Detroit and Dearborn Historical Societies and was a volunteer docent at the Henry Ford Fair Lane Estate. Pat attended Divine Child church, and was an active member of the community. She followed local and national politics – productively engaging with her elected representatives. Beginning at age 60, Pat began race walking and became an athlete who broke senior olympics race walking records for her age group. She loved to travel and had a love of history, especially local history, with a special appreciation for HenryFord and his family’s and company’s legacy, and contribution to our local economy, residents, and its community’s beauty and prosperity. Our appreciation and memories of Patricia will live on in us and she will be fondly and frequently missed. A Catholic memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. at Divine Child church in Dearborn. There will be a private memorial luncheon at 11:15 a.m. following the mass; email questions to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations are being collected for a Memorial bench for Pat. Make donations to the…Henry Ford Estate, Fair Lane, Attn: Aaron Dougherty, One Fair Lane Drive, Dearborn, MI 48128. Please designate “Memorial bench Pat Long”. An online obituary and guest book for condolences is available at https://www.cremationmichigan.com/obituary
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020