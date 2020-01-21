Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mahanic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Mahanic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Mahanic Obituary
Patricia Marie Mahanic (McMullen), 70, of Grosse Ile, passed away January 16, 2020. Wonderful wife of James.; Beloved mother of Matthew (Candace) and Ivan (Jaime); Grandmother of Madeline and Annabelle Mahanic.Sister of James McMullen (Debbie), Marge Hamilton (Rocky), Maureen Cotter (Tim), Ed McMullen (Jackie Sue). Preceded in death by brother Michael McMullen. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be on Saturday January 25th at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Patricia may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -