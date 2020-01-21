|
Patricia Marie Mahanic (McMullen), 70, of Grosse Ile, passed away January 16, 2020. Wonderful wife of James.; Beloved mother of Matthew (Candace) and Ivan (Jaime); Grandmother of Madeline and Annabelle Mahanic.Sister of James McMullen (Debbie), Marge Hamilton (Rocky), Maureen Cotter (Tim), Ed McMullen (Jackie Sue). Preceded in death by brother Michael McMullen. A celebration of Patricia’s life will be on Saturday January 25th at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Patricia may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.martenson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020