IN LOVING MEMORY OF - PATRICIA OLENDER (MAZUREK) Of Brooklyn, MI, Formerly of Trenton, who passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss her smile, her phone calls, her amazing cakes, cards and bargain shopping savvy. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bernard Olender, 3 devoted children; Lynn (Joe) Pierozynski, Kenneth Olender, Lorie (Bill) Crimmins and 7 adoring grandchildren; Paige (Kyle), Brooke (Ed), Chad, Brad, Makenzie, Victoria and Tyler. She will be remembered for her selflessness, her amazing strength and her devotion to her family.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020