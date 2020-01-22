Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Olender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Olender

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Olender In Memoriam
IN LOVING MEMORY OF - PATRICIA OLENDER (MAZUREK) Of Brooklyn, MI, Formerly of Trenton, who passed away peacefully on January 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Not a day goes by that we don’t miss her smile, her phone calls, her amazing cakes, cards and bargain shopping savvy. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Bernard Olender, 3 devoted children; Lynn (Joe) Pierozynski, Kenneth Olender, Lorie (Bill) Crimmins and 7 adoring grandchildren; Paige (Kyle), Brooke (Ed), Chad, Brad, Makenzie, Victoria and Tyler. She will be remembered for her selflessness, her amazing strength and her devotion to her family.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -