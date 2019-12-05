|
Poirier, Patricia R. of Allen Park. December 4, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late James. Loving mother of Patrick (Elizabeth), Celeste Leach, Catherine (Tom) Willger, James (Laurie), Chris (Sue), Mari (Louie) Pecci, the late Kevin and the late Earl. Also loving mother-in-law to Angie Poirier and the late Jim Leach. Dear sister of Theresa Pelkey, the late Joan and the late Sue (the late Roy) Aho. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. and Monday 12-9 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Tuesday Instate 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church with Mass at 11 a.m. Burial Services will be held privately at Presque Isle Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019