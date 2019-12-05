Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Czopek Funeral Directors
2157 Oak Street
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 285-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Poirier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. Poirier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia R. Poirier Obituary
Poirier, Patricia R. of Allen Park. December 4, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of 65 years of the late James. Loving mother of Patrick (Elizabeth), Celeste Leach, Catherine (Tom) Willger, James (Laurie), Chris (Sue), Mari (Louie) Pecci, the late Kevin and the late Earl. Also loving mother-in-law to Angie Poirier and the late Jim Leach. Dear sister of Theresa Pelkey, the late Joan and the late Sue (the late Roy) Aho. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Sunday 3-9 p.m. and Monday 12-9 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Tuesday Instate 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church with Mass at 11 a.m. Burial Services will be held privately at Presque Isle Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Czopek Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -