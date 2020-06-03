Patrick L. O'Donnell
1949 - 2020
Patrick L. O'Donnell passed away June 2, 2020 age 70. Loving husband of Patricia. Loving father of Maureen O'Brien (Kevin) and Colin (Lyndsi) and Shaun. Proud grandfather of Shalynn, Cassie and Beau. Patrick was a lifelong resident of Dearborn, graduate of Fordson High School, and Ferris State College. He worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for over 35 years. His love for his family and friends was always first and foremost. As a founding father of the Metro Basketball Association, he spent years in the gym passing his knowledge and passion for the game inspiring countless young athletes to reach for their dreams. Patrick was recently nominated for induction into Dearborn Recreation and Parks Sports Special Hall of Fame. Upon retirement, Patrick spent most of his time enjoying his friendships at the gym or on the Dearborn Country Club golf course or traveling abroad. Winters were spent in Florida enjoying the weather, Tigers games, and Disney theme parks. He will be missed dearly. Funeral mass was conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Entombment took place at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to view full obituary and leave an online condolence.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
8
Burial
St. Hedwig Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
My heart hurts, Pat was my first cousin-in-law way, way, way back in 196- - -I cant remember. My favorite memory of Pat is when he took my brother Remo and I for a ride in his 1964 Galaxie 500 convertible when we were just little kids...it was the best ride ever! I miss him already and Ill miss him the rest of my days.
Joe Porchia
Family
June 3, 2020
So sorry Pat for your loss thoughts and prayers to your family
Carol Doolin
Friend
June 3, 2020
Patrick was a very special person. He and Patricia have been loved by many. The whole McCombe family grieves with you.
Colleen Morrison
Neighbor
