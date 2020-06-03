Patrick L. O'Donnell passed away June 2, 2020 age 70. Loving husband of Patricia. Loving father of Maureen O'Brien (Kevin) and Colin (Lyndsi) and Shaun. Proud grandfather of Shalynn, Cassie and Beau. Patrick was a lifelong resident of Dearborn, graduate of Fordson High School, and Ferris State College. He worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for over 35 years. His love for his family and friends was always first and foremost. As a founding father of the Metro Basketball Association, he spent years in the gym passing his knowledge and passion for the game inspiring countless young athletes to reach for their dreams. Patrick was recently nominated for induction into Dearborn Recreation and Parks Sports Special Hall of Fame. Upon retirement, Patrick spent most of his time enjoying his friendships at the gym or on the Dearborn Country Club golf course or traveling abroad. Winters were spent in Florida enjoying the weather, Tigers games, and Disney theme parks. He will be missed dearly. Funeral mass was conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Entombment took place at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to view full obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.