Patsy Gertrude Whitlow, 80 yrs old, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a short, very courageous battle with cancer. She leaves to cherish her memory three children; Jacqueline Bunting and husband Larry of VA, Tamela Hatfield of Southgate, MI, and Jeff Whitlow and wife Kate, also of Southgate, MI. She also leaves seven Grandchildren; Amanda, Kristy, Phillip, Jennifer, Amy, Jeffrey and A.J. She has 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, 2 children, Michael and Jeri Beth. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, her beauty, her strength and she had the voice of an angel. She was once asked to play and sing at the Grand Ole Opry but she was so nervous and shy that she couldn't get up on stage. Patsy was a wonderful Mother & Grandmother. Originally from Elkins, West VA, she spent most of her life in Michigan. A small, private service will be held May 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Services can be live streamed at by going to the website click on Obituaries and her name. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park.



