Paul Adams Obituary
Adams, Paul James. October 4, 2019. Age 79 of Taylor. Beloved husband of Lois Adams. Loving father of Mark Adams and Luke (Katherine) Adams. Dear brother of Frank (Joyce) Adams. Dearest grandfather of Trinity, Scarlet, Sarah, Trusten, Addison, and Avery. Paul will be deeply missed by family and friends. Celebration of Life gathering and dinner will take place Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at the American Legion Stitt Post No. 232 located at 23850 Military Rd., Dearborn Heights, MI 48127. Arrangements entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Paul’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
