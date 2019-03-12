Ray, Mr. Paul Douglas, of Taylor, Michigan, born on February 8, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away at age 64 on February 18, 2019 in Taylor, Michigan. His parents Maurice and Helene preceded him in death. Paul grew up in Southgate, Michigan, and was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. Paul was permanently injured in an auto accident at the age of 15, and was active in the handicapped community and handicapped sports until his death. He graduated from Henry Ford Community College and Walsh College. He worked as a Computer Programmer at Compuware. Paul is survived by his brother, Leonard. At Paul' request, his body was donated to the Wayne State University School of Medicine. The family invites donations in Paul's name to the Henry Ford College Foundation, 5101 Evergreen Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Paul's Life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pia's Ristorante Italiano, 21142 Ecorse Rd, Taylor, Michigan, 48180. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary