|
|
Paul G. Paglia 69, compassionate, kind, generous, a friend you can count on, a protector of animals, our environment and a partner for life; lost his battle with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and passed peacefully with his brothers at his side in Ann Arbor, MI on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He is survived by his best friend and husband, Jack Claypoole. Born October 16, 1950 in Detroit, MI, son of the late Ernie and Patricia (Mason) Paglia. Brother to Marc, Todd and late Doug Paglia; uncle to many and friend to all who met him. After growing up in Allen Park, MI, Paul spent his career as a Chemical Engineer with Ford Motor Glass Division and later Visteon, working in Tulsa, OK and Detroit, MI. After 31 years of service, Paul retired and moved with Jack to Philadelphia, PA, Sanibel Island, Fort Myers, FL and Ann Arbor, MI. Paul had a lifetime passion for animals and was a volunteer for 9 years at the Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) on Sanibel Island. An avid gardener, his homes were decorated inside and out with the beauty and bounty of nature. Rest in Peace Paul. Memorial gifts can be made through the Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Sanibel, Florida. To sign Paul’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020