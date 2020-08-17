Paul S. Sombati, age 85 of Brownstown Township passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Born July 7, 1935 in Delray. Paul was the son of Paul Sr. and Rose Sombati. He was a graduate of Lincoln Park High School class of 1954 and served in the National Guard for 7 years after completing high school. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Martha Nagy, on September 29, 1956 and then settled in Lincoln Park for the next 30 years. Paul worked at Ford Motor Company as a tool & die analyst for 35 years. He retired in 1991. He and his wife are members of St. Joseph’s of Trenton. Paul was an avid golfer and was also an expert in stained glass. In his early 40’s, he made a life change and took up jogging and ran in several 5 K’s all the way up to the age of 70. In his earlier life, he loved hunting and fishing with his dad and was a big fan of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. Paul spent most of his life doing volunteer work. He was a little league coach for 11 years, President of the Good Shepherd Booster & Usher Clubs in Lincoln Park, active member of Robert Jones Knights of Columbus in Lincoln Park, where he served as a chancellor, degree director, and was involved in building wheelchair ramps for over 25 years. He donated blood on a regular basis, being a member of the 10 gallon club. He wintered during retirement in Ft. Myers, Florida where he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and also served meals to the homeless on holidays. While working at Ford, he worked at Dearborn Stamping and also had promotions that moved him to Walton Hills Stamping in Ohio and Chicago Heights Stamping in Illinois. He finished his 35 year career in Dearborn. In retirement, he also served 9 years as a consultant for Material Management Systems. He is survived by his wife Martha, 3 sons Paul (Teresa), James (Denise) and Douglas (Gail). a sister Sylvia Stitt (the late Arleigh) He has 4 grandchildren, Kristen (Nick), Stephen (Lauren), Gregory, and the late Sammy. He has 5 great grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Emily, Spencer and Rosalyn. A service was held, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Trenton. Donations in his name can be sent via mail or online to VIP Camp Connect; P.O. Box 2293, Southgate, MI 48195 - vipcampconnect.org
OR to the Autism on the Seas Foundation; c/o Sammy’s Swim Grant; 494 Bridgeport Avenue; Suite 101-346; Shelton, CT 06484-4762 - autismontheseas.com/gocruiseme-fundraising-campaigns/gocruiseme-campaigns/sammy-s-swim-grant
