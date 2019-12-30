|
Paul Sterling Deller passed away on December 26, 2019 at age 92. He was born March 22, 1927. His parents were Paul Sterling, Sr. and Eva Lorraine DeBolt Deller. He is survived by his loving wife Jeanette Olivia Husted Deller; sons Drew Sterling (Kimberle nee: McCormick ), Steven Paul (Julie nee: Holmes) and daughter Diane Elyse Deller Hansen. Paul was a proud grandpa of nine and great grandpa of ten. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helen Jane (Deller) Cunningham, Kenzie. He was born in Jackson, Michigan. He matriculated through the Jackson school system, graduating in 1945 from Jackson High School. He graduated from Albion College in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and later, after employment and military service, he graduated from Michigan State University with a Master of Arts degree in 1954. He was on active military status in the USN during 1951 – 1954. After graduating from Albion, he was employed by the J.L. Hudson Co. After military service and MSU he was employed by the Kawneer Co. in Niles, MI. The bulk of his working career was with McLouth Steel Corp where he was employed for over 25 years. He finished his working life at Broad, Vogt Conant as sales manager and then at Levy Company where he was a consultant and liaison between Levy and municipalities and elected officials. He retired at the age of 79. He loved the out-of-doors. He was an avid gardener, hunter, fisherman and played golf for many years. He went deer hunting this last season before his death. He was an accomplished cook, not only at home but at deer camp for over 50 years. As a hobby and avocation, he did professional picture framing. Many of the pictures in the lobby of Faith United Methodist Church were framed by him. He loved to watch the local birds and animals. He had an extensive bird and squirrel feeding station in his back patio during the winter months. He was a member of the United Methodist Church for over 75 years. He was baptized in the Greenwood Avenue Methodist Church in Jackson, MI. Later he attended or was a member of the Methodist churches of Albion and Niles, MI. He has been a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Trenton for over 55 years. At Faith he served as chairman of many committees including the chair of the Administrative Council and the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. Funeral service was on Saturday with interment at the Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Huron Township, MI. Arrangements by The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020