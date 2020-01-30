Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
Tetreau, Paul Allen. January 30, 2020. Age 57 of Taylor. Beloved husband of Michele. Loving father of John (Audrey) Tetreau, Allison Penley, Nicholas (Melissa) Penley, Elizabeth Penley and Alexander Tetreau. Beloved son Deanna Tetreau. Dear brother of 3. Dearest grandfather of 2. Arrangements and cremation entrusted to the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. A memorial gathering will be on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 12-1p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 24158 Goddard Rd., Taylor. The Memorial Service for Paul will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Paul’s guestbook at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020
