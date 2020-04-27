|
Antioch, Pauline D. April 23, 2020, age 92; of Allen Park. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dear mother of Paul (Jennifer), Bruce (Barb) and Scott (Julie); dearest grandma of Allison (Mike), Paulie (Melinda), Brian, Ava (Gabe), Grant, Ian and Kendall; great grandma of Nolan and Lola. Predeceased by her parents Frank & Victoria D’Andrea, her siblings Vince and Raymond D’Andrea and Clara Swiger. Pauline loved her family dearly and cared for all of her grandchildren at one time or another. She was also a huge hockey fan especially of the Detroit Red Wings. She was a devoted hockey Mom to her three sons and never missed any of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She will be dearly missed by everyone. To share a memory please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2020