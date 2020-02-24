|
|
Peder Jonas Olaw Blohm (aka Blom) passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 72, fighting cancer like only a Viking king could do. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret; their blended family of five children Peder, Cortney, Lexie, Molly and Robyn; and 10 grandchildren Anthony, Noah, Liam, Rowan, Evita, Leo, Aurora, Olivia, Bruno and Archie. Born in Stockholm, Sweden to Sven Olof Blohm and Margit Persson, he was predeceased by his parents and sister Mona and is survived by brother Roger and sister Annelie. Peder was a talented artist, born salesman, out of the box thinker, entrepreneur and dreamer. His passion for cars led him to build the largest dealership of American muscle cars in Europe in the late 1960’s and early 70’s, helping to form the Swedish Hot Rod Association, become a drag racer, build the first Funny Car in Europe “Peders Backfire” and create the first drag racing team—winning three European championships. Trips to the U.S. to buy cars for shipment to Sweden led Peder to move to the U.S. in 1976 to work for the largest export management company in the U.S., traveling the world. Always eager for new challenges and exploits, he was a risk taker and eternal optimist, who was able to celebrate achievements and be undaunted by disappointments. During a business trip to Dearborn in August 2001 and a chance meeting with Margaret at Starbucks on Michigan Ave., Peder fell in love and found his forever home in Dearborn, where he continued to dream, color outside the lines, and develop stronger bonds with family, friends and neighbors. Memorial services will be Saturday; March 14, 2020, 11 a.m. at Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church, 24110 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI. 48124. Memorial gathering from 10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, 2661 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48120 or Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Contributions - VE01FS, 4100 John R, Detroit, Michigan 48201.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020